Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Robust Growth Of The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Predicted Over The Forecast Period 2016 – 2026
In 2018, the market size of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
This study presents the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market, the following companies are covered:
Key Players
Key players in global data center infrastructure management market are CA Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., iTRACS, LLC., Aplena Inc., Geist, Atos SE, Raritan Inc., Nlyte Software, IBM Corporation, Panduit Corp., RACKWISE Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG and Sentilla Corporation.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Segments
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market includes
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
