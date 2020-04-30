Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates Hospital Bed Market Evolving Opportunities with Top Key Players | P&S Intelligence

The market is witnessing growth due to the rising aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Hospital beds are equipped with features which allow the patients to adjust the height and the head and foot sections of the bed.

When type is taken into consideration, the hospital bed market is divided into pressure relief, general, bariatric, pediatric, birthing, and others (which include perinatal beds for babies, VIP, and psychiatric beds). Out of these, the general division accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2013–2017) and is projected to contribute the largest revenue share to the market during the forecast period as well. The reason for this is that these beds are cheaper as compared to other specialty hospital beds, including pediatric and bariatric beds.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hospital-beds-market/report-sample

The growing preference for home healthcare services is a key trend in the hospital bed market. As aged people are more prone to chronic diseases and need intensive care at their home, the preference for home healthcare facilities is increasing. Home healthcare services help in restoring, maintaining, and promoting the health of individuals by maximizing the level of independence and minimizing the effects of illness and disability. Home healthcare services include physical therapy, home blood collection, nursing care, doctor visits, and geriatric counselling, medical social services, and occupational speech language therapy.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=hospital-beds-market

Another factor contributing significantly to the growth of the hospital bed market is technological advancements. Several technological advancements, such as the availability of automatic beds and internet of things (IoT)-enabled hospital beds, are predicted to drive the growth of the market. IoT-enabled hospital beds provide several features such as maintenance of height and position of the bed and control of the temperature of mattresses. Players in the domain are further coming up with power mattresses. These mattresses help in the redistribution of pressure which further improves the blood circulation in bed ridden patients.

Hence, the market is being driven by the rising geriatric population and technological advancements.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook