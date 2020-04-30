Protective Clothing Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2020-2027

Protective clothing is clothing specifically designed to protect personnel against hazards in cases of emergency or otherwise. Several industries require different kinds of protective clothing depending upon the type of hazard, potential for exposure and the degree of protection required against the same. For instance, there are clothing against heat and flame, radioactive contamination, mechanical and thermal hazards among others. UV protective clothing cut resistant fabrics, breathable fabrics are being increasingly used in oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, firefighting, and other industries.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Protective Clothing market globally. This report on ‘Protective Clothing market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global protective clothing market is broadly segmented by material type, application, and end-user industry. By material type, the global protective clothing market is segmented into aramids & blends, polyolefin & blends, polybenzimidazole, cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, and others. By application, the market is segmented into thermal, mechanical, chemical, radiation, and others. Based on the end-user industry, the protective clothing market is segmented into oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, law enforcement & military, firefighting, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the Protective clothing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Protective clothing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Protective Clothing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Protective clothing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Protective clothing market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

3M

Ballyclare Limited

Cetriko, S.L.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Glen Raven, Inc.

TenCate

Lakeland Industries Inc.

TEIJIN LIMITED

Workrite Uniform Company

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

