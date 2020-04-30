Reinforcement Materials Market Value, Share, Analysis and Segments 2020-2027: 3B – the fiberglass company, BASF SE, DuPont

Reinforcement materials in composites strengthen the resin system by improving its mechanical properties manifolds. Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) composites possess high strength, low density, and are easy to process. FRP composites find wide applications in construction, automotive and aerospace. The most common fiber form used as reinforcement in composite laminates is glass fibers. Other prevalent forms of reinforcement materials include carbon fibers and aramid fibers. Reinforcement materials can uniquely be designed depending upon the requirements and manufacturing processes for optimized performance and cost savings.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Reinforcement Materials market globally. This report on Reinforcement Materials market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global reinforcement materials market is segmented on the basis of material type and end user. Based on material type, the market is segmented as glass fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, natural fiber, and steel rebar. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as construction, aerospace and defense, transportation, wind energy, consumer goods, industrial, marine, sporting goods, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the reinforcement materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from reinforcement materials market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for reinforcement materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the reinforcement materials market.

The report also includes the profiles of key reinforcement materials companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

3B – the fiberglass company

BASF SE

DuPont

Honeywell International Inc.

JEC Group

NJR Steel

Owens Corning

Solvay

TEIJIN LIMITED

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

