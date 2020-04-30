Sunflower Ingredients Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

“

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global sunflower ingredients market include: sunopta Inc, Adams Group, Bunge, Cargill, NOW Foods, The J.M Smucker Company, Now Foods, Nutiva, EFKO Group, Catania Spagna, Viva Labs, Aryan International, Daabon Organic, Dasanxiang, Henan Lvda etc. , Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Dean Foods Company, Armor Proteins, Gelita Group,Kerry Ingredients Inc., Burcon nutrascience, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, George Weston Foods Fonterra, Shansong Biological, Solbar, Charotar Casein, Scoular, Omega Protein, Arla Foods, Glanbia, Dean Foods and others.

There are two types of sunflower crops. First one is oil type sunflower seeds and non-oil type sunflower seeds. The United States produces both of them which leads to producing products which contains sunflower ingredients. Sunflower is a short time production crop. So depending upon climate it grows worldwide. Sunflower ingredients are sold to bread companies which use this product while making baked food products. Consumption of healthy and nutritious food is increasing in Western countries. As production of sunflower ingredients are higher in the U.S. market demand for this food products is also high. The growth of sunflower ingredients market is high in the Asia Pacific market. Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Argentina are the main producers of sunflower ingredients and its byproducts. Packed sunflower seeds are used as healthy snacks by consumers. So demand for sunflower ingredients in the healthy food market is increasing. Low-quality sunflower ingredients are used as feed for animals. After extracting oil from sunflower seeds remaining by-product which called sunflower meal or feed is used for making animal feed.

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

