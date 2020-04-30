The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Retinal Surgery Devices Market Industry Analysis Analysis 2019-2027

The global Retinal Surgery Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Retinal Surgery Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Retinal Surgery Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Retinal Surgery Devices market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Retinal Surgery Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

the demand for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) instruments and growing geriatric population in the world. These factors have encouraged continuous advances in the technology deployed in ophthalmic devices and created new growth opportunities in the medical care industry. The retinal surgery devices market is extensively analyzed by its efficacy, usefulness, regional coverage, and overall revenue profits across the globe.

The market includes six major categories within the equipment type segment. These are vitrectomy packs, surgical instruments, vitrectomy machines, microscopic illumination equipment, retinal laser equipment, and others (retinal tamponades and sclera bucke). In terms of revenue, vitrectomy packs held the largest market share within the retinal surgery devices market in 2013. Vitrectomy packs is expected to lead other segments until 2020.

Market players such as Synergetics, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, and IRIDEX Corporation serve as major eye care professionals in the global market. They use advanced retina surgical, pharmaceuticals, and vision care products to help people see the world better. Alcon, Inc. is the leading player in the market due to its cutting-edge innovation, breakthrough technology and comprehensive line of ophthalmic surgical products. By 2020, Alcon plans to invest US$5 billion to develop new methods to treat retinal disorders and other eye-related problems.

Likewise, in a move to increase its capacity to develop new innovations in the retina surgery devices market, Synergetics, Inc. recently launched new products such as VersaPACK and Pinnacle 360ÃÂ°, adding to its portfolio of retinal surgical products.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently stated that the U.S. has more than 26 million people suffering from diabetes, which leads to diabetic retinopathy and other eye-related diseases. Therefore, growing awareness among patients in this region and the need for retinal treatments has boosted growth in the retinal surgery devices market in the U.S.

By 2020, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness high growth in the retinal surgery devices market due to the increasing government initiatives, technological developments, and growing investments by key players.

Each market player encompassed in the Retinal Surgery Devices market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Retinal Surgery Devices market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Retinal Surgery Devices Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Retinal Surgery Devices market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Retinal Surgery Devices market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

