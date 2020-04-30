The impact of the coronavirus on the Brick Carton Packaging Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2018 to 2028

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Brick Carton Packaging market. Research report of this Brick Carton Packaging market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Brick Carton Packaging market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Brick Carton Packaging market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Brick Carton Packaging market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Brick Carton Packaging space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

This section delivers a dashboard view of the leading stakeholders in the brick carton packaging market. The brick carton packaging market report includes a thorough analysis on the key product and business strategies of all the prominent market players. Few of the players identified in the brick carton packaging market report includes Tetra Pak International SA, Refresco Gerber B.V., Lami Packaging (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nampak Limited, SIG Combibloc Obeikan Company Limited, Mondi Limited, Polyoak Packaging Group (Pty) Ltd., Amcor Limited and Elopak S A.

Sustainability continues to be one of the key focus areas for brick carton packaging market players. For instance, Tetra Pak, a leading provider of brick carton packaging solutions has recently received the highest class of certification from Vinçotte, the world-recognized assessment body, for its brick carton packaging solution of Tetra Brik® Aseptic 1000 Edge with Bio-based LightCap™ 30 in the sustainable packaging category. In 2017, Elopak launched sustainable brick carton packaging solutions made from an unbleached board- Naturally Pure-Pak® for organic milk in Finland. Amcor, another leader in the brick carton packaging market received a Silver Award honor for its easy-opening, flexible PushPop® pouch for Mentos which has significantly reduced supply chain costs, improved packaging consistency and lowered its carbon footprints.

Brick carton packaging is either square or rectangular in shape and is made of aluminium, paperboard or low-density polyethene. Brick carton packaging is available in a range of sizes and with or without closure. Brick carton packaging usually presents benefits such as longer shelf life, storage convenience and maximum functionality over other packaging solutions.

Fact.MR has collated compelling insights on the brick carton packaging market and published a new report titled, “Brick Carton Packaging Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”. A thorough analysis backed by an in-depth assessment of historical data and current market study is carried out to derive the brick carton packaging market performance during the forecast period.

An exhaustive discussion on the market taxonomy of brick carton packaging market is mentioned in the segmentation section. Individual market segments of brick carton packaging market and their outlook during the forecast period is thoroughly discussed. The brick carton packaging market is categorized based on material type, thickness, packaging structure, capacity, end use and region. The regional analysis of seven regions and an exhaustive country-wise analysis is provided in the brick carton packaging market report.

Which factors are expected to contribute to the leading demand for brick cartons in the APEJ brick carton packaging market?

How will the ongoing sustainability trend influence the material types used in the brick carton packaging market?

In the brick carton packaging market, how does the demand for brick carton packaging in different types of food and beverage differ?

What are the key innovations introduced by manufacturers in the brick carton packaging market?

