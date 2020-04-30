Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Intralogistics Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2018 to 2028

Analysis of the Global Intralogistics Market

A recent market research report on the Intralogistics market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Intralogistics market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Intralogistics market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Intralogistics market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Intralogistics

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Intralogistics market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Intralogistics in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Intralogistics Market

The presented report dissects the Intralogistics market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

competitive landscape of intralogistics market include:

In March 2019, UniCarriers America (UCA) partnered with Rocla, which marks the entry of Rocla’s advanced automated guided vehicle (AGVs) solutions in the Americas.

In March 2019, a leading player in intralogistics market, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH purchased a majority stake in UK software engineering and automation supply chain specialist Red Ledge. This acquisition is an important milestone for BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, which aims to gain a better position in the intralogistics market.

In March 2019, Dematic launched an emulation and simulation platform named Dematic iQ Virtual. Dematic iQ Virtual can validate as well and visualize the operational facets of automatic intralogistics systems for warehouse.

In March 2019, COMAU, an Italian multinational company, launched M.I.O. (Modular Intralogistics Organizer), a technically advanced and intelligent logistics module at MecSpe Fair. M.I.O. is a customized solution for logistics, easily applicable across the entire material flow, ranging from warehouse to line side in extensive industrial segments.

In April 2018, a leading robotics company Vecna Robotics collaborated with a leader in robotic picking solutions, RightHand Robotics to enhance the performance of e-commerce order fulfillment. Together, the companies aim to offer optimal solutions to streamline challenges related to intralogistics and material handling.

Intralogistics Enabling Smart Warehouse Automation for Greater Operational Efficiency

Intralogistics solutions are witnessing growing adoption as they help the transport and logistics industries in operating more smoothly and at a fast pace. As intralogistics solutions improve the operational-efficiency, reduce downtime, and provide greater scalability so that throughput meets demand and future growth deadlines, their adoption is likely to grow significantly.

Intralogistics Technologies Offering Distinct Competitive Advantage to Companies

The internal material handling and movement process is gaining attention. With firms realizing the additional benefits of improving the internal process management in the overall operation, they are increasingly gravitating towards intralogistics. The growing penetration of intralogistics solutions, especially in transport and logistics industries, can be attributed to their ability to – minimize inventory, reduce costs significantly, improve product time to market, enhance flexibility, and ensure better employee safety.

Stakeholders Embrace Advanced Technology, as Intralogistics & Innovation Share Close-Knit Relationship

An ideal supply chain management has become a basic requirement in diverse industries, with efficient stock keeping and optimally synchronized processes gaining significant traction for uninterrupted production. Amid the highly competitive world, some operators in intralogistics market are increasingly considering the role of robotics and automation in this sector. Robots are witnessing increased recognition across all sectors, as they can relieve staff of heavy, tiring and monotonous work. For instance, Aethon’s TUG robot makes a great example of maximized intralogistics, as it autonomously transports and delivers materials within organizations. Unlike AGV (automated guided vehicle) robots of the past, TUG doesn’t require beacons, or addition of specific infrastructure in the facility. The integration of robotics solutions into material flow is likely to become a significant trend in intralogistics market in near future.

Numerous Challenges Limiting Penetration of Intralogistics Solutions

Since intralogistics is a complicated and interconnected system, all components need to be perfectly coordinated with each other for optimal functionality. Moreover, as intralogistics solutions rely on IT systems extensively, they need to be constantly updated and protected from unauthorized access. Furthermore, they demand consistent updates, maintenance and monitoring, which has been restricting the adoption of intralogistics solutions.

Intralogistics Market – Segmentation

Based on end-use, the intralogistics market is segmented into:

Retail & Consumer Goods

Industrial Products

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Chemicals

Based on component, the intralogistics market is segmented into:

Support and Guiding Rollers

Diverter Rollers for Conveying Systems

Belt Deflection Wheels

Bearing Shields

Shuttle Wheels

Shuttle Flaps

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the intralogistics market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to intralogistics market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Intralogistics market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Intralogistics Market Segments

Intralogistics Market Dynamics

Intralogistics Market Size

Intralogistics Market Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Intralogistics Market

Competition & Companies involved in Intralogistics Market

Technology in Intralogistics Market

Value Chain

Intralogistics market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) Intralogistics market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Intralogistics market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) Intralogistics market

CIS and Russia Intralogistics market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Intralogistics market

Japan Intralogistics market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) Intralogistics market

The Intralogistics report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Intralogistics market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Intralogistics market segments and geographies.

Intralogistics Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Intralogistics market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Intralogistics market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Intralogistics market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

