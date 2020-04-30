Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Oral Hygiene Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2017 to 2022

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Oral Hygiene market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Oral Hygiene market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Oral Hygiene market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Oral Hygiene market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:

Online Sales Show Impressive Potential for Growth in Global Oral Hygiene Market

The ecommerce revolution has taken some huge strides in the recent years, impacting different industry verticals. However, it has had little impact on the global oral hygiene market. Online sales bags a mere market share of 13.0% in terms of revenue. However, there could be aggressive improvement observed in the coming years as emerging regions in APEJ see increased internet connectivity. The 7.0% CAGR of APEJ could be evident of this possibility. Increasing awareness among people about maintaining their well-being is envisioned to stimulate the rise of more sales of oral hygiene products.

The global oral hygiene market marks the presence of leading companies such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corporation, Unilever PLC, The Himalaya Drug Company, and The Procter & Gamble Company.

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the Oral Hygiene market? What are the prospects of the Oral Hygiene market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the Oral Hygiene market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the Oral Hygiene market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

