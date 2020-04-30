Why is Global Energy Storage Market Experiencing Prosperity?

The world is moving toward clean and renewable energy sources and witnessing a growing demand for efficient energy storage systems, as a result of the pollution emitted during the creation of energy from conventional sources. Additionally, due to the burgeoning use of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries and rapid surge in the demand for clean energy generation, energy storage is becoming the need of the hour. The installed capacity of the global energy storage market is projected to increase from 6,275.4 megawatts (MW) in 2017 to 51,426.0 MW by 2023, with a massive CAGR of 42.5% during 2018–2023.

Depending on type, the market is categorized into mechanical, thermal, chemical, electro mechanical, and others. Out of these, the mechanical category occupied the largest share in the market, with a whopping 70.0% installed capacity, in 2017. The main factor that contributed toward its huge market share is the extensive usage of several types of mechanical energy storage technologies, such as pumped hydro storage (PHS), flywheels,compressed air energy storage (CAES),and liquid air energy storage (LAES). These systems are widely used in numerous large-scale industrial, commercial, and residential settings.

The energy storage market can be bifurcated, on the basis of installation, into front-of-meter and behind-the-meter. Of these, the behind-the-meter bifurcation had the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 65.0% installed capacity. The main contributing factor in this mammoth market share of this bifurcation was the helping hand that this installation type provides to large energy users in decreasing their power expenditure and carbon footprint. The behind-the-meter bifurcation is projected to continue its foothold in the market, during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 42.8%.

On the basis of application, the energy storage market can be divided into ancillary services, fuel saving, arbitrage, back up supply, and others. Amongst these, the ancillary services division was the largest in the market, in 2017, with a share of more than 45.0%. During the forecast period, this category is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, as the ancillary service sector performs a crucial role in the transmission of electricity, from the site of generation to the consumer.

Energy Storage Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global energy storage market are Greensmith Energy, S&C Electric Company, LG CNS, NEC Energy Solution, Younicos, Fluence, Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Duke Energy, Convergent Energy and Power LP, Duke Energy, Tesla, and Nextra Energy.