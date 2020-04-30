World coronavirus Dispatch: Telecommunication API Market Is Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Global Telecommunication API Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Telecommunication API market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Telecommunication API market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Telecommunication API market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Telecommunication API market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Telecommunication API , surge in research and development and more.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Telecommunication API market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

key players in the Telecommunication API market are Twilio, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Alcatel-Lucent, Telefonica, Orange S.A., Google, Verizon Communications, Inc., CLX Communications, Fortumo, and among others. Aepona, a company that offers a foundation to develop, implement, and monetize Telecommunication API platforms, presented a Network as a Service (NaaS) business model that motivates and assists network service providers (NSPs) in the distribution and sales of their products using telecommunication API.

Telecommunication API: Market Segmentation

The global Telecommunication API market can be segmented on the basis of API type and user type. On the basis of API type, the market can be segmented into WebRTC Telecommunication API, content delivery telecommunication API, IVR/voice store and voice control telecommunication API, location API, SMS, MMS and RCS API, payment API, ID/SSO and subscriber telecommunication API, M2M and IoT telecommunication API, and others. On the basis of user type, the Telecommunication API market can be segmented into internal developers, long tail developers, enterprise developers, and partner developers.

Telecommunication API: Regional Outlook

Due to the high rate of smartphone users and the early adoption of 4G/LTE in the region, North America leads the global Telecommunication API market. Also, the presence of an extensive body of API developers boosts the telecommunication API market in this region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow its Telecommunication API market steadily during the forecast period. The progressive growth in the demand for 4G/LTE is considered to be a major driver of the Telecommunication API market in the region. The increasing number of smartphone and M2M devices is another factor that is expected to boost the APAC market for Telecommunication APIs.

