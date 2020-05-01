Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Electronic Shelf Label Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2028
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Electronic Shelf Label market.
The report on the global Electronic Shelf Label market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Electronic Shelf Label market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Electronic Shelf Label market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Electronic Shelf Label market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Electronic Shelf Label market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Electronic Shelf Label market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Key Takeaways of the Report:
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Electronic Shelf Label market
- Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Electronic Shelf Label market
- Recent advancements in the Electronic Shelf Label market landscape
- In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Electronic Shelf Label market
Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Electronic Shelf Label market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Electronic Shelf Label market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global electronic shelf label market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players in the electronic shelf label market are Altierre Corp., Displaydata Ltd., Pricer AB, SES-imagotag, E Ink Holdings, Inc., and Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. among others
The electronic shelf label market has been segmented as follows:
Global Electronic Shelf Label Market
By Component
- Hardware
- Labels (Product) Type
- LCD ESL
- Segmented E-paper ESL
- Full-graphic E-paper ESL
- Infrastructure
- Access Points (Transceivers & Base Stations)
- Handheld Devices
- Labels (Product) Type
- Software
- Pricing and Shelf Management Software
- Other Digital Infrastructure
- Services
- Support and Maintenance
- Installation
- Training and Consulting
By Communication Technology
- Radio Frequency (RF)
- Infrared (IR)
- Near-Field Communication (NFC)
- Beacon
By End-use
- Organized Retail Stores
- Supermarkets& Hypermarkets
- Malls
- Drug Store/Pharmacies
- Consumer Electronics (Standalone)
- Other Specialty Stores
- Multi Brand Stores
- Company-owned/Brand Stores
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East &Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East &Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report addresses the following doubts related to the Electronic Shelf Label market:
- Which company in the Electronic Shelf Label market is leading in terms of innovation?
- The demand from which end-user is expected to drive the growth of the Electronic Shelf Label market?
- What are the growth opportunities for market players in the developing regions?
- What are the various distribution channels adopted by market players in the Electronic Shelf Label market?
- How are emerging market players establishing their presence in the current market landscape?
