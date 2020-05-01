Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Excellent Growth of Analytics as a Energy Management System Market – Global Forecasts 2020 – 2026 – Business Players, Evolving Technology, Market Size

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Energy Management System market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Energy Management System market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Energy Management System market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Energy Management System market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Energy Management System market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Energy Management System market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Energy Management System market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Energy Management System market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

manufacturers is witnessing tremendous growth. Enterprises are engaging in developing sustainability goals and are investing heavily in sustainability management solutions in order to strengthen their brand value and reputation. Conversely, enterprises try to avoid going against the current about what their major stakeholders feel is important, as this will adversely impact their brands and ultimately their business. In keeping with this trend, the International Standardization Organization (ISO) reports that companies seeking certification such as International Standard ISO 50001 for energy management systems has been increasing globally. Considering 2014 as the base year, certifications increased by 77%. The demand for energy management certification is increasing because market players are focussing on establishing a good brand image and also trying to sustain themselves in a highly competitive scenario. These factors are boosting the adoption of energy management systems all over the world.

Low awareness regarding environmental initiatives can hamper the growth of the energy management system market

In emerging economies such as China and India, small enterprises in particular contribute significantly to environmental pollution. However, such enterprises have a passive attitude towards the prevention of pollution as environmental awareness among these enterprises is still relatively low. Large-scale investments in pollution control and energy management initiatives are usually limited to only large enterprises. In addition, enforcement of pollution standards is uneven and only government owned enterprises are targeted for environmental monitoring, pollution charges and fines, while small-scale enterprises evade such kind of liabilities. Further, in emerging economies, regulations regarding environmental protection are still separate from the economic planning process and the integration of environmental sustainability into economic planning is at a nascent stage. This low awareness may restrict the growth of the global energy management system market.

Global Energy Management System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Vertical

In terms of revenue, the building automation segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global energy management system market during the forecast period. The building automation segment is expected to register high year-on-year growth rates throughout the forecast period and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 17.3% between 2017 and 2025, the highest among all the verticals. The oil & gas segment was valued at US$ 1,727.7 Mn in 2016 and accounted for 27.6% of the global market revenue share. The oil & gas segment is expected to remain dominant by 2025 end, accounting for a revenue share of 28.6%. The projected strong CAGR for the building automation segment is partly due to the fact that this segment is growing from a smaller base compared to the oil & gas and manufacturing segments and partly due to increasing adoption of sustainable residential architecture practices, mainly to reduce the rate of GHG emissions.

Augmented energy prices fuelling the growth of the global energy management system market

In order to avoid wastage of energy, governments in various countries have increased the prices of electricity and gas and have introduced stringent regulations to ensure that energy consumption is reduced, especially in the industrial sector. This is driving the demand for energy management solutions in order to monitor and control energy consumption. In addition, governments in various countries are offering incentives and subsidies to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources.

