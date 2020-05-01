Aluminum Alloys Market See Worldwide Major Growth For The Next Few Years Alcoa, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd., Constellium

Aluminum alloys are alloy metals in which alloying elements are added to pure aluminum to alter its properties. The most commonly used alloying elements in aluminum alloys include iron, manganese, copper, magnesium, zinc, and silicon. Aluminum alloys have become the most widely used non-ferrous materials in various engineering applications owing to their desirable properties such as corrosion resistance, high electrical and thermal conductivity, high recyclability, better ductility and malleability, and high strength-to-weight ratio.

Get Sample of the Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013350405/sample

Leading Aluminum Alloys Market Players:

Alcoa Inc.

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd.

Constellium

Dubai Aluminium Company Ltd.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rio Tinto Alken

United Company RUSAL Plc

An increase in air travel and rising global trade activities have led to significant demands for aluminum alloys from the aviation industries. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the aviation industry witnessed a surge in the number of flyers from 3 billion in 2011 to more than 3.7 billion in 2016. The rising number of delivery of new aircraft to cater to the rising number of flyers has propelled the demand for aluminum alloys used in aircraft construction. Moreover, aluminum alloys play a crucial role in the automotive industry as they are used to reduce the weight of automobiles and improve fuel efficiencies. They are extensively used in manufacturing front and rear fenders, body panels, wheel rims, pillars, bonnets, doors, etc. The growing onus on automobile manufacturers to produce automobiles with lighter weight and better mileage is anticipated to fuel the demand for aluminum alloys in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for aluminum alloys from end-use industries such as packaging, machinery, ship-building, and construction is also expected to propel the aluminum alloys market further. The health of the aluminum alloy market is heavily dependent on the availability and prices of base metals like aluminum and iron as well as alloying metals such as magnesium, manganese, copper, zinc, tin, copper, etc. Fluctuations in the prices of these metals directly influence the cost of aluminum alloys and may restrain the growth of the aluminum alloys markets to some extent.

The global aluminum alloys market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. On the basis of product, the aluminum alloys market is segmented into, cast alloy and wrought alloy. Based on end-user, the global aluminum alloys market is segmented into, transportation, construction, packaging, machinery, electrical, and others.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013350405/discount

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Aluminum Alloys Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Aluminum Alloys Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Aluminum Alloys Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Aluminum Alloys Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Aluminum Alloys Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]