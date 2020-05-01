Aluminum Wire Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Nexans S.A., Norsk Hydro ASA, Novametal Group, Priority Wire & Cable, Southwire Company

Aluminum wires are elongated cylindrical strands of aluminum. They are generally inexpensive and weigh lighter than copper wires. Aluminum wires are extensively used in electrical utilities as they provide a better conductivity to weight ratio when compared to copper wires. They are therefore used in wiring power grids, including local power distribution lines and overhead power transmission lines. Aluminum alloy cables are also considered safe in applications such as building and home wiring.

Leading Aluminum Wire Market Players:

Axon’ Cable S.A.S.

Condumex, Inc.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Nexans S.A.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Novametal Group

Priority Wire & Cable, Inc.

Southwire Company

Termomecanica

Trefinasa

The rising demand for aluminum wires in the construction industry as an inexpensive alternative to copper wires is anticipated to drive the demand for aluminum wires. Electricians, contractors, and home builders favor the uses of aluminum building wires in low voltage applications. As aluminum wires allow for cost savings and are lighter in weight, the demand for aluminum wires from home builders is anticipated to surge. Electrification projects in the developing and rural parts of Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America and the expansion of power grids in these regions is expected to create significant demand for aluminum wires in the forecast period. Moreover, the use of aluminum wires in the telecommunication and broadcasting industry has also led to a spurt in the growth of the aluminum wire industry. However, the high electrical resistance of aluminum wires, overheating, and the risks of fire hazards associated with the uses of aluminum wires are likely to restrict the uses of aluminum wires to few applications.

Aluminum Wire Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Aluminum Wire industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Aluminum Wire Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions.

The global Aluminum Wire Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

