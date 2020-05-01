Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – EMI Shielding Materials Market – Trends Assessment by 2027

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the EMI Shielding Materials market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the EMI Shielding Materials market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global EMI Shielding Materials market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the EMI Shielding Materials market over the forecast period. The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the EMI Shielding Materials market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the EMI Shielding Materials market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global EMI Shielding Materials market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the EMI Shielding Materials market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

segmented as follows:

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Material

Conductive Coatings

Metals

Conductive Plastics

Laminates

Others

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Application

Automotive

Defense

Electronics

Telecommunications

Aerospace

Medical

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Region/ Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

EMI shielding materials are used in a wide range of applications such as automotive, electronics, defense, telecommunications, aerospace, and medical. These provide a coating around the integrated chips to prevent them from being affected by electromagnetic frequencies caused by other devices. Electromagnetic frequencies can also be harmful to human beings.

In terms of material, the conductive coatings segment dominated the EMI shielding materials market in 2017

Based on application, the demand for EMI shielding materials in the defense segment was similar to that of the electronics segment in 2017. Over the last few years, the demand for EMI shielding materials has been rising significantly in the defense segment due to innovation and development of new technologies and devices.

Asia Pacific was a lucrative market for EMI shielding materials in 2017, due to the prevalence of a high number of manufacturing facilities in major economies such as China, Japan, and India

The cost of EMI shielding materials varies considerably dependent upon the material such as conductive coatings, conductive plastics, laminates, and others

