Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Photonic Sensors & Detectors Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2029

The latest report on the Photonic Sensors & Detectors market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Photonic Sensors & Detectors market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Photonic Sensors & Detectors market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Photonic Sensors & Detectors market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Photonic Sensors & Detectors market.

The report reveals that the Photonic Sensors & Detectors market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Photonic Sensors & Detectors market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Photonic Sensors & Detectors market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Photonic Sensors & Detectors market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market segmentation

The global photonic sensors and detectors market is segmented on the basis of Sensor Type (Fibre Optic Sensors, Biophotonic Sensors, Image Sensors, Others); Detector Type (Photo Transistors, Single Photon Counting Modules, Photodiodes, Photocells, Others); End use Sector (Defence & Security, Medical & Healthcare, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Consumer Electronics & Entertainment, Industrial Manufacturing, Aviation, Research & Development, Others); and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, MEA).

Biophotonic Sensor Type segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Biophotonic Sensors segment is projected to be most attractive segment in the global photonic sensors and detectors market, registering a CAGR of 9.7% between 2016 and 2026. The Fibre Optic Sensors segment accounted for the highest market share in 2015, and was valued at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2015.

Photodiodes Detector Type segment projected to be the most attractive segment

The Photodiodes segment was valued at US$ 3.2 Bn in 2015 and is expected to dominate the global photonic sensors and detectors market during the forecast period. The Single Photon Counting Modules segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Aviation End use Sector segment expected to register high Year-on-Year growth rates

The Aviation segment is expected to witness total incremental opportunity of US$ 1.9 Bn between 2016 and 2026. The Medical & Healthcare segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global photonic sensors and detectors market during the forecast period.

North America largest market for photonic sensors and detectors

The North America photonic sensors and detectors market is currently the largest market for photonic sensors and detectors and is expected to account for about 28% value share of the global photonic sensors and detectors market by 2026. The APEJ market is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates between 2016 and 2026 and witness a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period. APEJ and Latin America are slated to be the fastest growing markets during the period 2016 – 2026.

Leading market players are focussing on product innovation and focussed sales through direct distribution to increase market share

Some of the top companies identified across the global photonic sensors and detectors market value chain are Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, OMRON Corporation, ON Semiconductor, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Prime Photonics, LC, Banpil Photonics, Inc., and NP Photonics, Inc. Top companies are focussing on increasing their investments in technology R&D initiatives and are entering into strategic global alliances and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

