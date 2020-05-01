Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market To Gain $910 million By 2023| with top key players like Natureworks, LLC,Futerro,Tale & Lyle,Total Carbion PLA,Hiusan Biosciences

The global bio-PLA films market was valued at $354 million in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023 to reach $910 million by 2023. Polylactic acid (PLA) films are biodegradable films derived from renewable resources such as corn starch, cassava roots, and sugarcane. These films are applicable in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and food packaging industries.

In 2016, Europe and North America were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume, followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the future, owing to increase in consumer awareness related to the use of bio-based products and government support towards use of environment-friendly products. The growth of the North American bio-PLA films industry is driven by the development of new technologies to enhance the quality of bio PLA films and the presence of favorable regulatory policies.

Some of the key players of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market:

Natureworks, LLC,Futerro,Tale & Lyle,Total Carbion PLA,Hiusan Biosciences,Toray Industries, Inc.,Taghleef Industries,Amcor Ltd.,Toyobo,Avery Dennison Corporation

The global bio-PLA films market is segmented based on technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of technology, it is divided into sol-gel, atomic layer deposition, and multilayer. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into food & beverages, home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

