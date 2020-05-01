Brahmi Market 2027 Update on Global Development, Size, Average Price, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis

The brahmi market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as a wider application in the food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and the personal care industry. The active constituent present in the brahmi herb increases the cerebral blood flow, and hence it is largely used as a brain health supplement. Brahmi repairs the damage hair follicles and makes them strong hence;, it is also used as a hair tonic. The increase in demand for natural health supplement products has gone up in the pharmaceutical market, which is further influencing this market. However, factors such as climatic changes may hamper the cultivation of brahmi. This, in turn, may affect the growth of brahmi coupled with the presence of other substitute products. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the pharmaceutical and agriculture industry, the market players have the opportunity to invest in the brahmi market.

Bacopa monnieri is also known as brahmi, water hyssop, thyme-leaved gratiola, and the herb of grace is a staple plant. It grows in wet, tropical environments, and its ability to thrive underwater makes it popular for aquarium use. This plant is native to the wetlands of southern and Eastern India, Australia, Europe, Africa, Asia, and North and South America. Bacopa monnieri is a non-aromatic herb. Bacopa monnieri is basically used in Traditional Ayurvedic medicine to improve memory and to treat various ailments. Due to its ability to grow in water makes it a popular aquarium plant.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global brahmi market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The brahmi market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

