Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Global Size, Opportunity, Growth, Segmentation, Trends, and Forecast Till 2026 | Futamura Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals America, Taghleef Industries LLC, Copol International

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market is accounted for $4,814.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7,854.21 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for packaging solutions that improve shelf life, rising preference for cost-effective films with a high vapor barrier and increasing expenditure on pre-prepared food are some key factors impacting the market growth. However, factors such as introducing new alternatives of cast polypropylene packaging films and fluctuating prices of resins are hampering the market growth.

Cast polypropylene is a low-density film with outstanding tear resistance and also impact resistance. It is also used as a sealant film for retort and non-retort purposes. Moreover, it has excellent heat sealing properties. It is used as a packaging material to increase the shelf life of products such as food, apparel, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and others. It offers external gloss and excellent transparency. Therefore it is an extraordinary material used in packaging of various products from snacks to bread and fresh produce.

Amongst Packaging Type, Bags & pouches segment commanded significant market share during the forecast period. They are extensively employed in the packaging of beverages, snacks, and various other food products. Growth of this segment is directly linked to output of the food & beverages industry. Amongst geography, Asia Pacific region is likely to register highest market growth during the predicted period which can be attributed to development of textile sectors, changing lifestyle and growth of food & beverages industry.

Some of the key players in Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films market include Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc., Taghleef Industries LLC, Copol International Ltd, Schur Flexibles Holding Gmbh, PolinasPlastikSanayiveTicaretA.S ,Oben Holding Group S.A.C. , American Profol, Inc., Thai Film Industries Public Company Limited, BhinekaTatamulyaIndustriPt , Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Uflex Ltd and LC Packaging International BV .

Packaging Types Covered:

– In-mold Labels

– Wrapping films

– Lamination films

– Bags & pouches

– Sleeves

– Other Packaging Types

Thicknesses Covered:

– Above 80 Micron

– 50-80 Micron

– 18-50 Micron

– Up to 18 Micron

Products Covered:

– Metallizing Grade

– Retort Grade

– Other Product Types

End Users Covered:

– Health Care

– Textile

– Floral

– Food & Beverages

– Other End Users

