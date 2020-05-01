Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Analysis, Epidemiology, Key Companies and Emerging Drugs

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is a pain that persists for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute low back pain has been treated. Low back pain is widespread, and at one point, everyone might have faced it; however, the exact cause of lower back pain is unknown. Lower back pain that is long‐term (for more than 3 months) is called chronic low back pain, this condition might originate from an injury, disease, or stress on different structures of the body, and may vary significantly and felt as bone pain, nerve pain, or muscle pain.

DelveInsight's "Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Lower Back Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Lower Back Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Chronic Lower Back Pain market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Chronic Lower Back Pain market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

According to DelveInsight’s estimations, the total prevalent population of CLBP in the 7MM was observed to be 73,802,461 in 2017, which is expected to increase during the study period, i.e., 2017–2030.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of CLBP in the 7MM was assessed to be 44,281,476 in 2017.

Among the EU5 countries, the United Kingdom had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of CLBP, followed by Germany and France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population.

Japan was observed with 8,865,879 diagnosed prevalent cases for CLBP in 2017.

Chronic Lower Back Pain market report provides an in-depth analysis of Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The dynamics of Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2019–2030. Companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward the development of new treatment therapies for CLBP.

More than a dozen companies have shifted their focus toward this therapeutic area. Some of the leading companies in Chronic Lower Back Pain market include Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Mesoblast, Egalet Corporation, Axsome Therapeutics, Allodynic therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Grünenthal GmbH, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics, Yuhan Corporation, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Sollis Therapeutics, SpineThera, Stayble Therapeutics, AnGes MG, and others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Chronic Lower Back Pain Competitive Intelligence Analysis Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Overview at a Glance Chronic Lower Back Pain Disease Background and Overview Chronic Lower Back Pain Patient Journey Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Chronic Lower Back Pain Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Chronic Lower Back Pain Marketed Products Chronic Lower Back Pain Emerging Therapies Chronic Lower Back Pain Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Outlook (7 major markets) Chronic Lower Back Pain Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market. Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Drivers Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

