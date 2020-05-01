Cocoa Derivatives Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Cacao SuperFoods Peru, Cargill, Incorporated, Jindal Cocoa, KANY Corporation

Cocoa butter is one of the most crucial products derived from cocoa beans and is widely used in the cosmetic and personal care products owing to its properties to moisturize and nourish the skin. Petroleum jellies and facial creams containing cocoa butter are marketed by manufacturers as anti-aging creams. The wide spread belief that cocoa butter has the properties to protect skin from the harmful UV radiations has led to significant consumption of cocoa butter and subsequently fueled the demand for cocoa derivatives. Other uses of cocoa derivatives cocoa powder and cocoa nibs in the food and beverage industry to manufacture chocolate spreads, chocolate-flavored drinks, and chocolate-flavored desserts are anticipated to drive the demand for cocoa derivatives in the food and beverages industry. However, the threat to the sustainability of cocoa production, rampant use of fertilizers, poor soil fertility, and climate change is likely to affect the production of cocoa and cocoa derivatives in the forecast period.

Leading Cocoa Derivatives Market Players:

Cacao SuperFoods Peru

Cargill, Incorporated

Jindal Cocoa

KANY Corporation

Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd

NATRA

Rhumveld Winter & Konijn B.V.

SunOpta Inc

Touton S.A.

United Cocoa Processor, Inc

Cocoa derivatives are products that are produced during the processing of cocoa beans. A number of useful products such as cocoa butter, cocoa, liquor, cocoa powder, jams, and marmalades, etc. are derived by processing cocoa beans. Besides their uses in the food and beverage industry, the husks of cocoa pods are also pelletized and used to prepare fodder in the animal feed industry.

The global cocoa derivatives market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the cocoa derivatives market is segmented into, cocoa liquor, cocoa nibs, cocoa butter, cocoa couverture, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global cocoa derivatives market is segmented into, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online, specialty stores, and others.

