ContainerboardMarket Projected to Discern Stable Expansion during 2017 – 2026 | DS Smith, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Guangzhou KIKA Paper Industry, International Paper Company

Global Containerboard Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Increasing shipments through e-commerce, increasing demand processed and packaged foods and environmental concerns leading to the high demand for recycled packaging solutions are some of the factors driving the market growth. Availability of alternative packaging solutions is hampering the market growth.

Packaging is an essential part for an assembling industry where safe dealing with and shipment is a maker’s need. Consequently layered boxes or holders are utilized to securely deal with and send the products. Containerboard is utilized to fabricate compartments and boxes. Containerboards are generally utilized on the grounds that they give a lightweight, solid, more sturdy and savvy answer for the traditional bundling materials. The prospects for worldwide containerboard market lies in acquainting imaginative arrangements with the packaging business. Solid, light weight and practical containerboards are foreseen to be the real open door criteria for the creating worldwide containerboard market. Shaping key tie-ups with compartment box makers to deliver industry particular items to infiltrate in new application divisions is thought to be a noteworthy open door for the worldwide containerboard market.

By Speciality Paper, Gypsum facing paper will be the major revenue segment in the Containerboard market. Gypsum facing paper can be used as a surface material. The applications of gypsum facing paper are prominent in ceiling and wall construction. The use of gypsum facing paper can also be done at the construction field in the form of plaster. Gypsum facing paper act as an entity which is mainly accepted at the time of installation. The ability of gypsum to provide a comfortable and appealing ambiance as a construction material helps to increase the growth of exterior construction due to its easy availability and odour free properties.

By geography, North America is expected to hold highest market due to North America is a significant region for the containerboard market due to high demand from the logistics and transportation industry. The domestic and export price gap has reduced, which has allowed international trade to expand. Also, the need for containerboard in this region has risen as a result of improved shipments in the United States and Canada. Online sales through e-commerce have outperformed key markets in the area with concerns to revenue generation. With increasing environmental concerns in the North America region, the demand for recycled containerboard has helped the market to improve its performance further.

Some of the key players profiled in the Metsa Board Oyj, BillerudKorsnas AB, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Guangzhou KIKA Paper Industry Co Ltd, International Paper Company U.S, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Kraft Liner S.A, Mondi Group Plc, Nine Dragons Paper, Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd, Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd, Oji Holdings, PAPELERA CARBO S.A, Pulp & Paper Inc, Stora Enso Oyj, Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA and WestRock Company.

Raw Materials Covered:

– Prod

– Recycled fiber

– Combination of both

– Virgin cellulose fiber

Types Covered:

– Containerboard flutings

– Kraft liners

– Test liners

Box Styles Covered:

– Center special full overlap slotted container

– Custom design

– Design style container with cover

– Full overlap Slotted container

– Full telescope design style container

– Half Slotted container

– Regular Slotted container

– Roll end tray

– Roll end tray with locking ends

– Snap bottom container with Tuck top

Box Strengths Covered:

– Single Wall

– Double Wall

Packaging Grades Covered:

– Kraft Top Liner

– Recycled Medium

– Semi Chemical Medium

– Unbleached Kraft Liner

– White Top Kraft

Speciality Papers Covered:

– Saturating Kraft

– Gypsum facing papers

Applications Covered:

– Durable/non-durable goods

– Electronics

– Food and Beverage

– Medical

– Pharma

– Textiles

