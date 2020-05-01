Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

The global Terrestrial Laser Scanning market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Terrestrial Laser Scanning market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Terrestrial Laser Scanning market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Terrestrial Laser Scanning market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Terrestrial Laser Scanning market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

major players in the global terrestrial laser scanning market. For the research, 2014 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2015 to 2023. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2015 to 2023. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the terrestrial laser scanning business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global terrestrial laser scanning market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive industry analysis of the global terrestrial laser scanning market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and profitability of the global terrestrial laser scanning market. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the terrestrial laser scanning business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the need to improve project efficiency and increasing awareness to enhance safety in industrial, residential, and commercial buildings. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the terrestrial laser scanning market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The terrestrial laser scanning market was segmented on the basis of laser type (diode, fiber, and solid-state), technology (phase-shift, pulse-based, and optical triangulation), and application (oil & gas industry, construction & fabrication industry, manufacturing industry, building information modeling, agriculture industry, and others). The configuration of terrestrial laser scanning system is different for different applications, depending on the surface and sub-surface components. The ESP market was analyzed across four geographies: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (Middle East, South America, and Africa). Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the terrestrial laser scanning market. Key players in the terrestrial laser scanning market include Trimble Navigation Limited, Blom ASA, Fugro N.V., Faro Technologies, Inc., Maptek Pty Limited, Leica Geosystems HDS, LLC, and Ametek, Inc. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: By Laser Type

Diode Laser

Fiber Laser

Solid-state Laser

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: By Technology

Phase-shift Scanner

Pulse-based Scanner

Optical Triangulation

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: By Application

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction & Fabrication Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Building Information Modeling

Agriculture Industry

Others

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America



Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Each market player encompassed in the Terrestrial Laser Scanning market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Terrestrial Laser Scanning market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Terrestrial Laser Scanning market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Terrestrial Laser Scanning market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

