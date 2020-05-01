Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market Increasing demand with Leading key players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beijing Genomics Institute, LabCorp, Hologic, Danaher

Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market Growth 2020-2025

Laboratory testing for the respiratory coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the associated SARS-CoV-2 virus includes methods that detect the presence of virus and those that detect antibodies produced in response to infection. Detection of antibodies (serology) can be used both for clinical purposes and population surveillance.Using real time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) the test can be done on respiratory samples obtained by various methods, including nasopharyngeal swab or sputum sample.Results are generally available within a few hours to 2 days.Molecular methods leverage polymerase chain reaction (PCR) along with nucleic acid tests, and other advanced analytical techniques, to detect the genetic material of the virus using real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction for diagnostic purposes.

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beijing Genomics Institute, LabCorp, Hologic, Danaher, Cepheid, Integrated DNA Technologies, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, BioM?rieux, INNOVITA, Mylab Discovery, Kogenebiotech, Shanghai Huirui Biotechnology, Da An Gene, Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology, Seegene, Wondfo, Geneodx, Altona Diagnostics, GenMark Diagnostics, Biomaxima, Quidel, SD Biosensor, Qiagen

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Nucleic Acid Test Kit

Antibody Test Kit

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Scientific Research

Diagnostic Center

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit by Company

4 Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Product Offered

12.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Latest Developments

12.2 Beijing Genomics Institute

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Product Offered

12.2.3 Beijing Genomics Institute Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Beijing Genomics Institute Latest Developments

12.3 LabCorp

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Product Offered

12.3.3 LabCorp Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 LabCorp Latest Developments

12.4 Hologic

