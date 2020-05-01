Cosmetic Ingredients Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International PLC, Evonik Industries AG

Cosmetic Ingredients are chemical ingredients used in the formulation of various cosmetic and personal care products. They may either function as active ingredients or inactive ingredients in different cosmetic formulations. The cosmetic ingredients can either be sourced from natural sources or synthesized in laboratories. Some of the frequently used cosmetic ingredients in the cosmetic industry include moisturizers, surfactants, preservatives, pigments, pearl essence, Diatomaceous Earth, squalene, lanolin, carmine, etc.

Leading Cosmetic Ingredients Market Players:

Ashland Inc

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Lonza Group AG

Sederma Inc

Sumitomo Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

Increased consumer spending on beautification products, growing image consciousness, and a rise in purchasing power has been a major factor behind the growth of the cosmetic industry and its allied cosmetic ingredients industry. The rising demand for anti-aging and skincare cosmetic products from the geriatric population has boosted the demand for cosmetic products and cosmetic ingredients. Moreover, the entry of international cosmetic brands in emerging markets in the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America are also expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the cosmetic ingredient industries. The trend of gifting children cosmetic products on special occasions, including birthday parties, Christmas, and other festivities, is likely to increase consumer spending on children’s cosmetics products and subsequently give an impetus to the cosmetic ingredients industry. Stringent regulation on testing cosmetic products on animals to test the safety and growing public consensus over unethical treatment of animals are likely to restrict the growth of the cosmetic ingredients to some extent. However, the availability of cruelty-free’ cosmetic products is still likely to support the growth of the cosmetic ingredients market in the forecast period.

The global cosmetic ingredients market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and functionality. On the basis of product type, the cosmetic ingredients market is segmented into, surfactant, emollient, polymer, oleochemical, botanical extracts, rheology modifier, preservative, emulsifier and stabilizer, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, skin care, hair care, makeup, fragrance, oral care, and others. Based on functionality, the global cosmetic ingredients market is segmented into, cleansing agents and foamers, aroma, moisturising, speciality, and others.

