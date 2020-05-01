COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of Ambulance Cots Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers

The presented market report on the global Ambulance Cots market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Ambulance Cots market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Ambulance Cots market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Ambulance Cots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Ambulance Cots market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Ambulance Cots market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Ambulance Cots Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Ambulance Cots market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Ambulance Cots market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Rising Medical Tourism to Drive the Demand for Ambulance Cots

Medical tourism is a growing sector in Brazil, India, Thailand, Singapore, and others. Some of the key factors for the growth of medical tourism in these regions are high-quality facilities, English-speaking medical professionals, cost-effectiveness, and tourist attraction. India, Thailand, and Singapore together attract about 80% of the global medical tourism market, of which Thailand takes the largest share. In India, the number of tourist arrived for medical care in 2014, 2015, and 2016 were, 1,84,298, 2,33,918 and 4,27,014, respectively, which directly indicates the growth of this sector in India. The increasing medical tourism is expected to increase the growth of emergency medicine services including the use of private and public ambulances, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Thus, the boost received by medical tourism on the emergency service industry is likely to favor the growth of the ambulance cots market.

Improvements in Healthcare Sector to Boost Healthcare Spending Favoring the Market Growth

Significant investments in healthcare by government across the world have resulted in more paramedics and ambulances to respond to time-critical emergencies. Government spending on healthcare is one of the driving factors for the growth of the healthcare industry worldwide. According to the OECD data, the U.S. spent about 17.2% of GDP for healthcare. Similarly, the healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP in Australia increased from 9.4% in 2015 to 9.6% in 2016. With improvements in the healthcare sector in recent years a number of new ambulance services are being launched. For instance, motorbike ambulance services were launched in Delhi (India) and Mumbai (India) in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Similarly, St. John Ambulance in Australia added 5 ambulances to expand its fleet at Casuarina Ambulance Station. With growing fleets of ambulance, the ambulance cots market will flourish during the forecast period, especially in developing nations.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Ambulance Cots market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Ambulance Cots Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Ambulance Cots market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Ambulance Cots market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Ambulance Cots market

Important queries related to the Ambulance Cots market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Ambulance Cots market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Ambulance Cots market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Ambulance Cots ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

