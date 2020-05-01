COVID-19: Potential impact on Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market – Insights on Emerging Scope 2027

A recent market study on the global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology market reveals that the global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology market is discussed in the presented study.

Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, BFS technology market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services of BFS technology market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players in the Latin America BFS technology market.

Some of the key players in LATIN AMERICA BFS technology market include Unither Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, Brevetti Angela S.R.L., Unipharma, LLC, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Weiler Engineering Inc., Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, and Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

The Latin America market for BFS technology is segmented into:

By Product Type

Bottles

2-100 ml

100-500 ml

Above 500 ml

Ampoules

1-10 ml

10-100 ml

Vials

1-10 ml

10-50 ml

Others

By Material Type

PE (Polyethylene)

LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)

HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

Others (EVOH (Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, etc.)

By End User

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Venezuela

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

