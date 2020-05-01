COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Ketene Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2028

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Ketene market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Ketene market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Ketene market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Ketene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Ketene market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Increasing demand for the cellulose acetate flake has also boosted the overall demand for the ketene market. Middle East is expected to witness huge demand for ketene in the coming years owing to the presence of one of the worldÃ¢â¬â¢s largest acetyl facility in Saudi Arabia. The growing Chinese demand has boost the production capacity of acetic anhydride and sorbic acid is expected to drive the global ketene market. In addition, the increasing demand for diketene in India has led to an increase in the demand for ketene market. There was a steady shift of the ketene consumption witnessed from U.S to the Asia Pacific regions. Other regions in the world are expected to witness slow growth in the demand for ketene market. However, the increasing environment awareness has led to the development of stringent regulation regarding the manufacturing process of ketene which in turn is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a great extent.

Some of the key manufacturers of ketene include Lonza Group Ltd., Kemira Tiancheng Chemicals (Yanzhou) Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Trigger Chemical Co. Ltd. and Hairongtai (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Ltd.among others.

