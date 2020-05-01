Current Trends and Future Opportunities for Colostrum Market 2027 | Top Key Players: Fonterra Co-Operative Group, PanTheryx, Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd

The global colostrum market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,987.87 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,418.90 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027. Driving factors of the colostrum market are the role of colostrum in animal husbandry, and the benefits of colostrum for athletes play a vital role in the growth of the colostrum market. Also, an increase in functional foods is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Some of the key players of Colostrum Market:

Fonterra Co-Operative Group, PanTheryx, Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd., Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH, Dairy Tech Inc., ImmuCell Corporation, Immuno-Dynamics, Inc., E.C.I., coloQuick Int., BIOSTRUM NUTRITECH PVT. LTD.

Segmentation by product:

Whole Colostrum Powder

Skimmed Colostrum Powder

Specialty

Segmentation by application:

Nutritional Supplementation

Animal Feed

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Colostrum market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Colostrum market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

