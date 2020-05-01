Demand for Enterprise Medical Image Viewers Skyrockets with the Surge in Covid-19 Cases, Supporting Global Revenue

New Study on the Global Enterprise Medical Image Viewers Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Enterprise Medical Image Viewers market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Enterprise Medical Image Viewers market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Enterprise Medical Image Viewers market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Enterprise Medical Image Viewers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Enterprise Medical Image Viewers , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Enterprise Medical Image Viewers market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Enterprise Medical Image Viewers market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Enterprise Medical Image Viewers market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Enterprise Medical Image Viewers market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Regional Analysis

The growth of global enterprise medical image viewers market can be segmented on the basis of regions, such as;

North America

Asia

Europe

Rest of the World (RoW)

Growing need for healthcare facilities providing treatments on the basis of accurate imaging technologies continues to be a common driver for growth of the enterprise medical image viewers market in such regions. In North America, US enterprise medical image viewer vendors are likely to benefit by positioning their products as the next generation of point-to-point clinical image reviewing. For European healthcare systems, primary study interpretation in multiple clinical semantics and languages is likely to be sufficed by inclusion of enterprise medical image viewers that offer such functions. Giving patients the access to such enterprise medical image viewers and easing such image interpretation will also be regarded an inspirational measure for growth of the market across Asia, North America, Europe, as well as the RoW region.

Global Enterprise Medical Image Viewers Market: Key Companies

Integrating electronic medical records, fusing communications and data transfer systems, collaborating the development of products with imaging specialists, and creating hybrid cloud software for similar range of products, are some of the promising future prospects that shall aid manufacturers improve the production of enterprise medical image viewers. Upon global proliferation, which is currently gradual yet ascending, companies manufacturing healthcare equipment and medical devices are expected to include enterprise medical image viewers in their product portfolio. At present, McKesson Medical Imaging, Philips Healthcare, Agfa HealthCare, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, and Cerner, among others, are some of the prominent companies leading the growth of global enterprise medical image viewers market.

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Enterprise Medical Image Viewers market: