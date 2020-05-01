Emerging Trends in Electric Vehicle Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Outlook by 2017-2023 | Scope & Future Growth Prospects Focusing Top Key Players like Tesla,BMW Group,Nissan Motor Corporation,Toyota Motor Corporation

Global Electric Vehicle Market was valued at $103,342 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $350,963 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2017 to 2023. Electric vehicles use one or more than one electric motors or traction motors for propulsion.

The electric vehicles are powered either by a collector system through electricity from charging station deployments or can be charged by self-charging devices such as regenerative braking systems, turbochargers, etc. Norway had the highest market penetration per capita globally with four plug-in electric vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants in 2013. In March 2014, Norway became the first country featuring 1 in every 100 passenger cars in the plug-in electric type on the road.

It had the world’s largest plug-in electric vehicle segment market share of total new car sales, accounting for 13.8% in 2014 as compared to 5.6% in 2013. In June 2016, Andorra became the second country having largest electric vehicles, with 6% market share of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle due to strong public policy providing multiple benefits. By May 2015, there were 58,989 electric vehicles registered in Norway, which comprises of 54,160 battery electric vehicles and 4,829 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Some of the key players of Electric Vehicle Market:

Tesla,BMW Group,Nissan Motor Corporation,Toyota Motor Corporation,Volkswagen AG,General Motors,Daimler AG,Energica Motor Company S.P.A.,BYD Company Motors,Ford Motor Company,Zero Motorcycles,Renault Motors,Audi AG,Citroen,Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Globally, the new registrations of electric cars increased by 70% from 2014 to 2015. In 2015, over 550,000 vehicles were sold globally which includes both battery electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. China surpassed the U.S. as the largest market for electric cars in 2015, with over 200,000 new registrations. Both these markets accounted for more than half of the global new electric car registrations in 2015. China is a potential market for electric vehicles, as it has the maximum number of electric vehicles globally.

As per the Global EV Outlook 2015, China has a population of 230 million electric bikes, 83,000 electric cars, and 36,500 electric buses. Toyota Motor Corporation and Tesla Motors, Inc. are prominent players regularly manufacturing electric vehicles. For instance, Tesla Motors, Inc. added Model S, the fastest electric car to the global automotive fleet.

The demand for electric vehicles is governed by increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles. In addition, the trend of reduction in vehicular emission due to stringent rules & regulations in several countries and growth of public charging infrastructure in China, France, Norway, and the other developed countries.

However, high manufacturing cost of electric vehicles and low fuel economy & serviceability restrain the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in electric vehicles and proactive government initiatives are expected to unfold various opportunities for the growth of the stakeholders of this market, such as system integrators, vehicle manufacturers, engine manufactures, and component providers, in the near future.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Electric Vehicle market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Electric Vehicle Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

