EthanolamineMarket 2026 Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities | BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Arak Petrochemical Company, Celanes, Chemitron, China Petroleum & Chemical

Global Ethanolamine Market is accounted for $3.06 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.91 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast Period. Growing demand for ethanolamines from corrosion inhibitors for metal protection and increasing demand from applications including glyphosate herbicides and corrosion inhibitors for metal protection are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, volatility in raw materials price is the factors hindering the market growth. In addition, rising demand for gas sweetening agent and growing use of ethanolamine as corrosion inhibitors and coolant supplements are some of the factors providing ample opportunities.

Ethanolamine is a corrosive, colorless, flammable, viscous and toxic liquids substance which is used in solutions and dispersions to scrub acids, feedstock material in the manufacture of detergents, emulsification agents, varnishes & polishes and other chemical intermediaries. They are produced commercially by reacting ethylene oxide with ammonia. Monoethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine are the three main types of ethanolamine, which are widely used as absorbents for acidic components of natural gas and petroleum-refinery gas streams.

Amongst application, Cement grinding is dominating the market due to the rising demand from the construction sector because of the increasing construction activities in developing nations including India, Indonesia, Thailand, and China. By geography, Asia Pacific is the largest market for ethanolamine due to the large amount of domestic consumption in various end-use industries, coupled with cheap production cost and rapid economic growth across the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ethanolamine market include BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Arak Petrochemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Chemitron Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), Dow Chemical (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company, Fushun Beifang Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Huntsman Corporation, INEOS Group AG, INEOS Oxide Ltd (U.K.), Jiahua, Jiaxing Jinyan Chemical Co., Ltd (China), JLZX Chemical, KPX Green, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, INC, Mitsui Chemicals, Shijiazhuang Haisen Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Sinopec Shanghai GaoQiao Petrochemical Corporation, Thai Ethanolamines Co., Ltd (Thailand) and Xian Lin Chemical.

Products Covered:

– Triethanolamine (TEA)

– Monoethanolamine (MEA)

– Diethanolamine (DEA)

Applications Covered:

– Lubricants

– Cosmetics

– Gas Treatment

– Water Treatment

– Cleaning

– Metal Treatment

– Herbicides

– Textile

– Wood Preservatives

– Surfactant

– Cement Grinding

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Rubber, Oil & Petrochemical

– Polyurethane

– Agrochemical

– Chemical

– Other End Users

