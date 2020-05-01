Flavored Water Market 2020 Industry Production, Supply, Sales and Demand Market Research Report
The flavored water market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for functional beverages coupled with rising consumer orientation towards healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the growing demand for antioxidant-rich flavored waters provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the flavored water market. However, high cost associated with the production is projected to hamper the overall growth of the flavored water market.
Leading Flavored Water Market Players:
- Chiquita Brands International Sarl
- Citrosuco
- Del Monte Food, Inc.
- Dole Food Company, Inc.
- Fyffes plc
- Grupo Noboa S.A
- Kagome Co. Ltd
- Naturipe Farms LLC
- The Agrana Group
- The Morning Star Company
Flavored water is a kind of beverage which possesses several health-promoting ingredients such as including minerals, spring water, sweeteners, and artificial and natural flavors. Such water is quite healthier than soft drinks, and contains a lesser amount of calorie content in comparison to carbonated drinks and juices. Flavored water is available in several flavors such as strawberry, kiwi, peach, pear, orange, and also in an infusion of flavors. Flavored water is further categorized into two other forms namely still flavored water and sparkling flavored water.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global flavored water market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The flavored water market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Flavored Water Market, By Component
Chapter 5: Flavored Water Market, By Deployment
Chapter 6: Flavored Water Market, By Organization Size
Chapter 7: Flavored Water Market, By Application
Chapter 8: Flavored Water Market, By Region
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
To Continue…
