Global Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market Research Report 2019

The terms active packaging, intelligent packaging, and smart packaging refer to packaging systems used with foods, pharmaceuticals, and several other types of products. They help extend shelf life, monitor freshness, display information on quality, improve safety, and improve convenience.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to show a remarkable increase in revenue share from about 15% by the end of 2017 to almost 21% by the end of 2025, registering an increase of a remarkbale 550 basis points in value share over the period.

Food & Beverage sector is the biggest downstream user of Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging, accounting for 18% in 2017.

The global Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging market is valued at 16100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 32300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PakSense

Landec

Sealed Air

Bemis

Crown

Amcor

3M

Timestrip

Cryolog

Vitsab International

Varcode

LCR Hallcrest

Thin Film Electronics

CCL

Temptime

Multisorb Technologies

Coveris

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

O2 Scavenging Sachets

MAP

TTI Labels

Freshness Indicators

RFID Tags

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

