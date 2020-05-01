Global Automotive LED Tail Lights Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive LED Tail Lights market.

Taillights are red lights mounted at the rear end of the vehicle. Taillights are an integral component of the vehicle, as they indicate its presence to vehicles behind it. They play a vital role in preventing backend collisions. LED taillights consume less amount of energy and have a longer life than that of conventional taillights.

Europe comprise of large number of premium and luxury vehicles, as well as the demand for vehicle enrichment accessories and energy effective accessories is high across the region, therefore Europe holds a prominent share of the global automotive LED tail lights market. China, which accounts for a significantly higher number of electric vehicles and this number is increasing exponentially, is expected to witness a surge demand for LED taillights.

The global Automotive LED Tail Lights market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive LED Tail Lights volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive LED Tail Lights market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Osram

Infineon Technologies

The Morey Corporation

Lambert Enterprises

Koninklijke Philips

Hella

Hilux Autoelectric

Stanley

Lumotech

Peterson Manufacturing

Guangzhou AKD Automotive Accessories

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LED

OLED

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

