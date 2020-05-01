Global Beer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Beer market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Beer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Beer market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Beer market.”

Beer is generally prepared using four basic ingredients-malted cereal grains, hops, water, and yeast, and undergoes the process of fermentation over a certain period of time. In addition, flavoring ingredients, such as herbs and fruits, are used in beer. There are various types of beers available in the market; among which, ale and lager are the two most commercially consumed beers.

To be considered a premium product, beer has to be made with high-quality ingredients, expensively priced than regular products, and the brand should have a long heritage and history. Also, consumers associate high alcohol content with premium beers. The demand for premium products rises with the increase in the consumers spending power. To cater to this rising demand, vendors are developing new premium product offerings, which in turn, will aid the beer market growth.

The global Beer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TsingTao

INDIO

Heineken

Coors Light

Brahma

Hardin

Yanjing

Skol

Budweiser

Bud Light

Snow

Kindfisher

STROHS

TECATE

MGD

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lager

Ale

Stout & Porter

Malt

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

On-trade

Specialist retailers

Convenience stores

