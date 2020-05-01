Global Bicycle Parking Racks Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

Companies in the Bicycle Parking Racks market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Bicycle Parking Racks market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Segmentation

The market has been analyzed with respect to segments such as product type, mount type, parking rack, bike capacity, application, sales channel, and region. The product types in the report for bicycle parking rack market include traditional, racks, clamps, bollards, and digital. By mount type, the types include in-ground mount, surface mount, wall mount, and rail mount. By parking rack, the capacities vary from up to 2, 2 to 10, and more than 10. Bicycle parking rack market register demand from applications such as public, private, and commercial. Various sales channel involved in the bicycle parking rack market include value added reseller, modern trade channel, specialty stores, third party online, and direct-to-customer. The bicycle parking rack market has been gauged across primary regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Competition Dashboard

Efforts are being made by manufacturers in bicycle parking rack market to expand with strategic interventions including promising ventures, revamps in production and marketing framework, introduction of enhanced product portfolio and technological breakthroughs in bicycle parking rack market. Some of the key players operating in bicycle parking rack market include Bikeep Inc., Cycle-Works Ltd., Dero Bike Racks Inc., Falco BV Ltd., Forms and Surfaces Inc., Graber Manufacturing Inc., Ground Control Systems, Leda Security Products Pty Ltd., Reliance Foundry Co. Ltd., Saris Cycling Group Inc., and Urban Bicycle Parking Systems Inc.

Some of the promising initiatives or developments brought into picture by premium companies in bicycle parking rack market include double up vertical bicycle racks, inclusion of bike repairing stations nearby parking racks, huge parking spots with extended capacity, double decker operational bike racks, as-assisted two tier bike racks, and so on.

Research Methodology

The research study on bicycle parking rack market by Fact.MR for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028 has been diligently compiled post analyzing the growth of bicycle parking rack market over the forecast timeline. This report on bicycle parking rack market has been comprehensively crafted to offer most actionable business insights for participants in the bicycle parking rack market space to grasp. The bicycle parking rack market report has been backed by rigorous industry intelligence procured from both secondary and primary research sources. The report addresses precise data on bicycle parking rack market, which have been gleaned from a series of meticulous research and interaction with domain leaders and market experts.

Secondary research performed for the study on bicycle parking rack market is based on the methodical data inscribed from relevant publications such as investor presentations, certified authorities, international magazines, organizational annual reports, SEC filings, respected industry associations, whitepapers, databases, and so on. On the contrary, primary research methodology for bicycle parking rack market entails assembling of the primary data related to bicycle parking rack market through direct interactions with SMEs and key opinion leaders present across the value chain of bicycle parking rack market.

