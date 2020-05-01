Global Biogas Plants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biogas Plants market.

Biogas can be produced from raw materials such as agricultural waste, manure, municipal waste, plant material, sewage, green waste or food waste. Biogas is a renewable energy source.

A biogas plant is where biogas is produced, and thats a first fact in answer to What are Biogas Plants for those seeking Biogas Plant Information. Biogas is a gas mixture which is generated when organic compounds are fermented in the absence of air (anaerobic fermentation). This gas mixture is mainly made of carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4). Methane is a combustible gas, which means it can be burned. It can be used as a sustainable renewable fuel for cooking and lighting.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wartsila

Air Liquide

EnviTec Biogas

Scandinavian Biogas

Swedish Biogas International

Ameresco

Agrinz Technologies

PlanET Biogas

SP Renewable Energy Sources

Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development

Quadrogen

IES BIOGAS

Biofuel

CH4 Biogas

Biofrigas Sweden

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Agricultural Waste

Energy Crops

Sewage Sludge

Industrial Waste

Food & Beverages Waste

Other

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Heating

Other

