Global Chelating Agent Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Aminopolycarboxylate is used in household and industrial cleaning applications for removal of hard water scale, metal oxides and salts from fabrics to improve shelf life of end products and process efficiency and to reduce maintenance cost. Aminopolycarboxylates include chemicals such as EDTA, NTA, DTPA, and PDTA, among others and are the most widely used categories of chelating agents.

Pulp & paper is the largest end-use industry for chelating agents, which accounted for the highest market share, in terms of value, in 2015. Chelating agents play a major role in the pulp processing and paper production processes. They offer benefits such as enhanced effectiveness of hydrogen peroxide and hydrosulfite bleaches, lower bleaching costs, control and removal of scales, and reduction in costly downtime.

The global Chelating Agent market is valued at 5330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chelating Agent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chelating Agent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Archer Daniel Midland

Kemira

Cargill Incorporated

Lanxess

Tate & Lyle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aminopolycarboxylate

Phosphates & Phosphonates

Segment by Application

Pulp & Paper

Water treatment

Cleaning

Agrochemicals

Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

