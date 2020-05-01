Global Cigar Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cigar market.

Cigars are firmly-rolled cylindrical bundle of fermented and dried tobacco which is ignited and smoked by drawing in the mouth. Cigar tobacco is mostly grown in Latin America, Philippines, Eastern United States, Spain and Italy. Cigar is considered to be a status symbol by many and is more prevalent in European countries within premium segment.

The key drivers of this market include the addition of smokers to inhale and cigars are considered superior than cigarettes due to lower levels of nicotine. Rising middle class, culture shift and affluent life style are among other driving forces in cigar consumption. Restraining factors could be plethora of government regulations and ban on tobacco production and consumption in several countries. In addition growing health concerns and aging of population act as another major restrains to consumption of Cigar.

The global Cigar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cigar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cigar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Finck Cigar

ITC

Altadis

General Cigar

Partagas Cigars

Perdomo Cigars

Oliva Cigars

Rodrigo Cigars

Paul Stulac Cigars

Rocky Patel Cigars

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Parejo

Figurado

Pyramid

Culebras

Tuscanian

Little Cigars

Segment by Application

Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Departmental Stores

