Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Printing Packaging market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Printing Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Printing Packaging market.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Digital Printing Packaging market."

The digital printing packaging market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the growing demand for suitable printing & increasing demand for digital printing packaging.

Food & beverages is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the digital printing packaging market during the forecast period, as it requires packaging for storage, handling, and transportation of products. On the basis of printing inks, the solvent-based ink segment is projected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period due to its low cost, printability on various surfaces, and waterproof features.

The global Digital Printing Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Printing Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Printing Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HP Inc.

DuPont

Xerox Corporation

Mondi PLC

Quad/Graphics, Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Xeikon N.V.

Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.

WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Traco Manufacturing, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corrugated

Folding cartons

Flexible packaging

Labels

Others (rigid packaging and metal packaging)

Segment by Application

Food & beverage

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Household & cosmetic products

Others (automotive and electronic industry)

