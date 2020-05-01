Global DisplayPort Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the DisplayPort market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the DisplayPort market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the DisplayPort market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the DisplayPort market.”

Growing use of embedded DisplayPorts has taken the industry to new heights. The proliferation of displays with 4K and higher resolution is also pushing the growth of DisplayPort market. Adoption of DisplayPort alternative mode in consumer electronics is the building point for the developing DisplayPort market, as the consumer electronics industry is also flourishing.

DisplayPort market is driven by the indispensability of digital display interfaces in a wide range of media devices such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, UHD TVs, virtual reality headsets against the backdrop of growing consumption of high-quality video content on these devices. Other than this the ability of DisplayPort to connect PC and gaming console to headsets drives its popularity in virtual reality, personal theaters, and augmented reality headsets.

This report focuses on DisplayPort volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DisplayPort market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Lattice Semiconductor

Intel

ADLINK

Texas Instruments

Analogix Semiconductor

Advanced Micro Devices

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Embedded DisplayPort

Wireless DisplayPort

Internal DisplayPort

Micro DisplayPort

MyDP/SlimPort

Mini DisplayPort

Segment by Application

Domestic

Commercial

