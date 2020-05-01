Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Eco Fibers market.

Global Eco Fibers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

In terms of types, the market for organic fibers is projected to register the fastest growth among other types followed by regenerated fibers segment in the global market. The collective growth in the use of organic fibers is due to the increase in the awareness about use of eco-friendly products and environmental regulations, which in turn puts emphasis on the use of efficient and environment friendly techniques in the production of fibers.

The increasing awareness among the common population about environment conservation and sustainability, and increasing demand from the emerging economies due to the growing lifestyle requirements and infrastructural needs are key factors for the growth of the global market.

The global Eco Fibers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Eco Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Eco Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lenzing AG

Grasim Industries Limited

Teijin Limited

Wellman Plastics Recycling

US Fibers

David C. Poole Company

Foss Manufacturing Company

Polyfibre Industries

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Fibers

Recycled Fibers

Regenerated Fibers

Others

Segment by Application

Clothing/Textile

Household & Furnishings

Industrial

Medical

Others

