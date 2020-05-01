Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market 2020 Gross Margin, Competitors, Business Overview, Distributors Forecast to 2027
The epichlorohydrin (ECH) market has witnessed a significant growth owing to surging demand for epoxy resins in a wide variety of applications such as paints, electrical & electronics, construction, wind turbine, composites, adhesives, and others. Moreover, economic growth in the emerging countries of Asia pacific provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the epichlorohydrin (ECH) market. However, concerns for environmental and human exposure of epichlorohydrin (ECH) and volatile prices of raw material is projected to hamper the overall growth of the epichlorohydrin (ECH) market.
Leading Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Players:
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- DAISO Co. Ltd
- FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATION
- Hanwha Chemical
- Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd
- KASHIMA CHEMICAL CO. LTD
- Momentive Speciality Chemicals
- NAMA Chemicals
- Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd
- Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
Epichlorohydrin is a clear, colorless liquid in its pure form. The presence of a chlorine atom and epoxide ring in the molecule allows epichlorohydrin to undergo a variety of chemical reactions with many types of compounds. Epichlorohydrin is a versatile chemical intermediate that finds its use in a wide variety of applications such as epoxy resins, textiles, ion exchange resins rubbers, and agricultural products. It is primarily used to manufacture epoxy resins. Epoxy resins are generally produced by reacting a polyhydric phenol with an aliphatic chlorohydrin or simple aliphatic epoxide. The most familiar epoxy is obtained by condensing epichlorohydrin with bisphenol A, resulting in a basic epoxy resin molecule.
The global epichlorohydrin (ECH) market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing processes, application, and end-user. On the basis of manufacturing processes, the epichlorohydrin (ECH) market is segmented into propylene-based and glycerin-based. Based on application the global epichlorohydrin (ECH) market is divided into epoxy resins, synthetic glycerin, water treatment chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. On the basis of end user the market is bifurcated into paints and coatings, electrical and electronics, construction, wind turbine, composites, adhesives, and others.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market, By Component
Chapter 5: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market, By Deployment
Chapter 6: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market, By Organization Size
Chapter 7: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market, By Application
Chapter 8: Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market, By Region
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
To Continue…
