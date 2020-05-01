Global Ethyl Acetate Market 2020 Revenue, Growth Rate, Application, Sales, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Ethyl acetate is extensively used in a variety of coating formulations, such as urethanes, epoxies, cellulosic, vinyl, and acrylics in the paints and coatings industry. The key usage of ethyl acetate is as an activator and hardener in paints. A broad range of applications in diversified applications boosts the ethyl acetate market. Moreover, rapid industrialization in the Asia Pacific region and stringent regulatory norms regarding natural leather production provides a market opportunity for the key players operating in the ethyl acetate market. However, the replacement of conventional coatings by water-borne and high solid coatings is projected to hamper the overall growth of the ethyl acetate market.

Leading Ethyl Acetate Market Players:

Celanese Corporation

DAICEL CORPORATION

Eastman Chemical Company

INEOS

Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd.

Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.

Jubilant Life Science Ltd.

KAI CO., LTD.

Sasol

Solvay S.A.

Ethyl acetate is also known as acetic acid ethyl ester or ethyl ethanoate. It consists of four carbon atoms, eight hydrogen atoms, and two oxygen atom. This chemical is mainly used as a solvent and diluent. Ethyl acetate is utilized in various industrial applications due to its low cost, low toxicity, and agreeable odor. Furthermore, it is also used to clean circuit boards, nail polish removers. Tea leaves and coffee beans are decaffeinated with ethyl acetate. Ethyl acetate is also used in paints as a hardener or an activator, and it is also present in confectionery, perfumes, and fruits.

The global ethyl acetate market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user industry. Based on application the global ethyl acetate market is divided into adhesives and sealants, paints and coatings, pigments, process solvents, intermediates, and others. On the basis of end-user industry the market is bifurcated into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, automotive, artificial leather, packaging, and others.

