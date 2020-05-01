Global Functional Drink Market 2020-2027 Consumption, Export, Import by Regions, Competitors, Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy

The The functional drink market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as rising awareness towards health along with the introduction of new products and flavors. Further, the availability of a wide range of functional drinks is expected to boost the demand for the functional drink market. However, the high cost associated with a functional drink is projected to hamper the functional drink market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, the increase in focus towards research and development activities is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Leading Functional Drink Market Players:

Campbell Soup

Danone SA

Monster Beverage Corporation

Nestl?

K.a Holdings Co., Ltd

PepsiCo

Red Bull GmbH

Suntory Group

The Coca-Cola Company

Unilever

Functional drinks are those drinks which are non-alcoholic and ready to drink beverages which includes non-traditional ingredients. A functional drink is defined as a drink which typically made to promote a health benefit. These drinks includes ingredients such as herbs, vitamins, minerals, nootropics, amino acids, or additional raw fruit or vegetables. The most common functional drinks are sports and performance drinks, functional milk, yogurt and dairy drinks, energy drinks, ready to drink tea ad other functional beverages.

The “Global Functional Drink Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the functional drink market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel, and geography. The global functional drink market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading functional drink market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Functional Drink Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Functional Drink Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Functional Drink Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Functional Drink Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Functional Drink Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

