Global Gluten free flour Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Gluten free flour is a term that is applied to flours that are made of non-gluten containing products.

There are many kinds of gluten free flours available at supermarkets these days, along with many all purpose gluten free flour blends that are designed to be an easy to use replacement for wheat flour.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley and triticale that, when water or liquid is added to it, makes an elastic dough.

Gluten free flours on their own do not have this elasticity and typically produce a much denser product, so blends of different types of grains are used to create gluten free flour mixes with a more versatile consistency that will work well in the same applications as wheat flour.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Sunopta

Cargill

The Scoular Company

Enjoy Life Foods

Parrish and Heimbecker

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Hain Celestial Group

General Mills

Associated British Foods

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Amaranth Flour

Corn Flours

Maize Flours

Coconut Flours

Bean Flours

Others

Segment by Application

Bread & Bakery Products

Soups & Sauces

Ready-to-eat Products

Others

