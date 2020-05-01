Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts market.

Heavy duty diesel (HDD) catalysts turn toxic exhaust emissions from diesel fuelled vehicles into non-toxic substances by using precious metals, such as platinum and palladium.

Depending on the type of vehicle, the amount and composition of platinum group metals used can differ. Catalytic converters used in diesel vehicles generally need more platinum than typical petrol-engine cars. It is also more difficult to substitute platinum with other catalytic metals such as palladium and rhodium because they do not work as effectively at the lower burn temperatures at which diesel engines operate. As a result, diesel catalysts require much more sophisticated technology; hence the value of catalyst for diesel engines is higher than that for gasoline/petrol engines.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Johnson Matthey

Clean Diesel Technologies (CDTi)

Clariant

N.E. Chemcat

Umicore

ExxonMobil Chemical

Haldor Topsoe

UOP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)

Particulate Matter (PM)

Segment by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

