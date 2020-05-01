Global Industrial Boiler Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Boiler market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Boiler Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Boiler market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Boiler market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Boiler market.”

An industrial boiler is a closed vessel used to generate steam for various industrial heating and humidification applications. The boiler has a heat source (furnace), which boils water at a rate higher than its boiling point, and a heat transfer medium (pipes or tubes for heat exchange).

Many industrial boiler vendors offer high quality and customized industry-specific boilers to the power, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical industries.

The global Industrial Boiler market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Boiler volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Boiler market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alstom

Babcock and Wilcox

Doosan

Foster Wheeler

Harbin Electric

Hitachi

AB&CO Group

Alfa Laval Aalborg

ANDRITZ

B&S Piping

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Hangzhou Boiler Group

Indeck Power Equipment

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Miura Boiler

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By product

Fire-tube

Water-tube

By technology

Condensing

Non-condensing

By capacity

< 10 MMBtu/hr 10-50 MMBtu/hr 50-100 MMBtu/hr 100-250 MMBtu/hr > 250 MMBtu/hr

By fuel

Segment by Application

Food processing

Chemical and petrochemical

Paper and pulp

Oil and gas

Power generation

